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Pakistan advance to semi-finals after beating Malaysia in Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026

Pakistan reached the semifinals of the Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 after beating Malaysia 5-2 in a crucial Pool B match at the Moqi Training Base in China on Tuesday.

Web Desk September 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pakistan reached the semifinals of the Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2026 after beating Malaysia 5-2 in a crucial Pool B match at the Moqi Training Base in China on Tuesday.

The victory was Pakistan’s third straight win in the tournament, moving the team to the top of Pool B with nine points.

Malaysia and China both have six points, and their match on Wednesday will determine which team takes the second semifinal spot from the group.

Malaysia started strongly and took the lead in the ninth minute when Muhammad Salehi scored, putting Pakistan under early pressure.

Pakistan responded strongly after halftime and took control of the game with an impressive attacking display.

Nadeem Khan leveled the score in the 32nd minute, while Abdullah Sami Rana scored four minutes later to give Pakistan a 2-1 lead.

Waleed Rana then scored twice in quick succession in the 39th and 40th minutes, giving Pakistan a 4-1 lead and putting Malaysia under further pressure.

Ali Hamza added Pakistan’s fifth goal in the 41st minute to make it 5-1. His performance also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Malaysia pulled a goal back in the 54th minute through Ganaselen Dhirsh, but Pakistan remained composed until the final whistle to secure a 5-2 victory.

The result extended Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament, with its strong attack and dominant second-half performance proving decisive against Malaysia.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in its final Pool B match on Wednesday.

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