Humayun Saeed calls for Pakistani OTT platform to expand global reach of dramas

In an interview with Ali Salman, Saeed discussed the distinctive characteristics of Pakistani television, challenges facing the local streaming industry, the impact of social media on emerging talent.

KARACHI: Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed has called for the establishment of a local over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, saying Pakistani dramas deserve greater international exposure and could find wider audiences on services such as Netflix.





In an interview with Ali Salman, Saeed discussed the distinctive characteristics of Pakistani television, challenges facing the local streaming industry, the impact of social media on emerging talent and lessons he learned while working on the Netflix series The Crown.





Saeed said Pakistani dramas had a distinct identity shaped by their writing, dialogue delivery and use of Urdu.





“Our dramas have a specific style. The writing also has its own style. When we deliver our lines, there is a way of speaking because of the way our Urdu is delivered,” he said.





Acknowledging that international streaming productions often adopt a different, edgier approach, Saeed said existing Pakistani dramas could still appeal to audiences on global platforms.





“If you are saying the dramas we have already made should go on Netflix, then yes. We do have our own style,” he said.





He suggested political considerations might influence Netflix's approach to Pakistan, although he said he was unsure when Pakistani productions might become available on the platform.





Rather than relying exclusively on international services, Saeed stressed the need for Pakistan to establish its own OTT platform to provide opportunities for local filmmakers, actors and producers.





“Where there will be a platform, things will be made. Pakistani OTT will be made and once people show their work, then there will be Netflix,” he said, citing India's experience with streaming services.





He urged the government to give greater attention and support to the entertainment industry.





“I think the government should do something about it and give importance to it,” he said.

Saeed also discussed how social media has changed the way aspiring actors enter the entertainment industry.





He recalled that newcomers previously had to audition, meet directors, learn from experienced professionals and rehearse before securing roles. Platforms such as TikTok now allow aspiring performers to showcase their abilities directly to audiences and industry professionals.





However, he cautioned that online popularity does not necessarily translate into acting ability.





Citing actor Hania Aamir as an example, Saeed recalled discovering her through Dubsmash before casting her in a drama.





“The thing is that even I saw Hania on Dubsmash and then we took her in a drama, so there is potential,” he said.





He added that an actor's true abilities become clearer when performing scripted dialogue and scenes rather than short social media videos.





Saeed also revealed that his own entry into show business was unconventional. He was working in a factory before an opportunity led him toward acting.





He said Nadeem Ahmad, whose factories he helped manage, encouraged him to attend an audition after enjoying a celebratory show Saeed had organized.





“One day, I held a celebratory show with performances and he really enjoyed it,” Saeed recalled. “When I went, I got a drama,” he added.





Reflecting on his experience working on Netflix's The Crown, in which he portrayed Dr. Hasnat Khan, Saeed said the production taught him valuable lessons about discipline, organization and professionalism.





He described the production's carefully planned schedules for transportation, makeup, meals and filming, contrasting them with what he considered less structured practices in Pakistan's entertainment industry.





Saeed praised his co-star Elizabeth Debicki for her commitment to her work and adherence to a strict schedule.





“She was so involved in her work. When she had lunch at 1 p.m., she knew exactly when she had to be back,” he said, adding that such discipline helped ensure scenes met the production's expectations.





He said international productions clearly communicated schedules, allowing cast members to know when to eat, arrive on set and prepare for filming.





“We here are not as organized as producers there, so it would take time for actors to be as well,” he said.





Despite his success as an actor and producer, Saeed said he did not consider himself a star and viewed acting as his profession.





“I do not see myself as a star. This is just my work. You are not a star for doing it,” he said, naming Fahad Mustafa and Fawad Khan as actors he considered stars.





He added that he preferred working in his own way, enjoyed producing projects and maintained a small social circle.





Saeed's recent film work includes Love Guru (2025), a romantic comedy directed by Nadeem Baig and co-starring Mahira Khan. He also appeared in the television drama Main Manto Nahi Hoon in 2025.





He has additionally been associated with the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani film franchise, with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 3 reportedly in development.