Sindh Assembly approves one-year extension of Rangers’ powers

Sindh Law Minister Zia-ul-Lanjhar moved the resolution, which said Rangers had carried out effective operations against crime

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously approved a resolution extending the powers of Pakistan Rangers in the province for another year.

Sindh Law Minister Zia-ul-Lanjhar moved the resolution, which said Rangers had carried out effective operations against crime in coordination with police and other law enforcement agencies.

The resolution said the operations had led to a significant decline in target killings, street crime and other serious offenses.

It said the continued deployment of Rangers was necessary to maintain law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens.

Under Article 147 of the Constitution, the resolution called for extending the deployment and powers of Rangers in Sindh for another year.

The provincial assembly also unanimously passed a resolution paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The house also approved amendment bills concerning Fatimiyah International University, Iqra University and the Benazir Bhutto Human Research Board.

Earlier, The Sindh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, has approved the extension of the deployment of Rangers in Karachi for one more year.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister, the Rangers will continue to assist the police under the powers granted by the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The new term for the Sindh Rangers’ deployment will take effect from December 9, 2025.

Earlier, Sindh Rangers, acting on intelligence reports, had arrested three most-wanted terrorists belonging to the outlawed group Fitna al-Khawarij during a targeted operation in Karachi’s Manghopir Road area of Kunwari Colony.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects have been identified as Zaidullah alias Zaido, Noor Zada, and Hazrat Usman.