Pakistan gets LNG lifeline as Qatari cargo clears tense Strait of Hormuz

Shipment arrives as regional conflict escalates, offering temporary relief to power-starved nation

ISLAMABAD: A Qatari liquefied natural gas cargo successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on Sept. 7, delivering a critical supply to Pakistan as the strategic waterway remains roiled by escalating military confrontations between Iran and the United States.

According to reports, the LNG carrier Al Marrouna, carrying approximately 81,936 metric tons of LNG from Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal, crossed the strait under a government-to-government arrangement between Pakistan and Qatar, a senior Petroleum Division official told The News. The vessel is expected to dock at Port Qasim within two days at the Engro LNG terminal.

The shipment arrives as Pakistan’s power sector grapples with widespread loadshedding of six to 12 hours daily in several regions. The cargo was secured at a price equivalent to 13.37% of Brent crude, offering what officials describe as temporary but much-needed relief.

The transit comes amid a sharp uptick in regional hostilities. On Tuesday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launched strikes on multiple Saudi cities, while U.S. forces hit several Iranian oil tankers and Iran targeted a U.S. base in Jordan.

Iranian state media reported that the Revolutionary Guards attacked two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers in the Gulf, retaliating for a U.S. strike on five Iranian tankers. The Guards said their forces targeted 10 ships attempting to cross what they called a “prohibited and unsafe” zone within the strait.

Shipping traffic through the Hormuz chokepoint has fallen below its 10-day average, and insurance costs for vessels in the waterway have spiked since tensions flared in July.

The Al Marrouna’s successful passage has eased some global market anxieties over a prolonged disruption of Qatari LNG exports through the strait, putting bearish pressure on the Asian benchmark Platts JKM and Northwest European LNG prices. The transit is being closely monitored by international LNG traders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan LNG Limited canceled a spot LNG tender floated Sept. 5 that was scheduled to open Sept. 8, signaling a reduced immediate procurement need.

Industry analysts note that while the Qatari delivery offers short-term comfort, Pakistan’s energy security remains vulnerable to any renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, which could drive up procurement costs and further strain electricity generation.

Qatar, a key LNG supplier and regional mediator, has sought to reduce its exposure to the Hormuz bottleneck by maintaining diplomatic channels with Iran and strengthening bilateral ties across the region.