Gigi Hadid shakes up Miu Miu runway

The supermodel turned heads in a metallic skirt, backward crop top and sporty sneakers.

PARIS: Gigi Hadid gave Paris Fashion Week a sporty shake-up Sunday, hitting the Miu Miu runway in a metallic skirt and bright sneakers that quickly became the talk of social media.





The American supermodel walked for Miu Miu on Oct. 4 as the fashion house unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Hadid’s unexpected mix of polished runway glamour and athletic footwear instantly caught fans’ attention.





She styled a sleek gray, high-neck crop top with a metallic embellished midi skirt, then swapped traditional runway heels for yellow-and-white sneakers. The sporty shoes gave the otherwise glamorous look a relaxed, street-style edge.





But the sneakers were not the only detail turning heads. Hadid wore her crop top backward, adding an unexpected twist to the runway styling.





Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the look. One wrote, “You know she’s loving those sports shoes,” while another noticed that Hadid had worn the top backward.

A third fan praised the footwear choice, saying the running shoes made more sense than walking the runway in heels.





Hadid’s appearance also drew attention from a star-studded front row. Emma Mackey, Alexa Chung, Maude Apatow, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Noah Jupe were among those attending the Miu Miu show.





The runway appearance adds to a busy year for Hadid at major fashion events. In July, she returned to the couture runway at Balenciaga’s Fall 2026 Couture Show after a four-year break from couture.





For the Balenciaga appearance, Hadid made a dramatic statement in an all-black look featuring a voluminous feathered hood and neckpiece that framed her face.

She was later spotted in Paris with Bradley Cooper wearing a brown-and-cream polka-dot dress by Rowen Rose.





Hadid also appeared at Vogue World 2026: Milano, where she opened and closed the show in a period-inspired Valentino Haute Couture gown designed by Alessandro Michele.