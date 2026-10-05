Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

Gigi Hadid shakes up Miu Miu runway

The supermodel turned heads in a metallic skirt, backward crop top and sporty sneakers.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Gigi Hadid

PARIS: Gigi Hadid gave Paris Fashion Week a sporty shake-up Sunday, hitting the Miu Miu runway in a metallic skirt and bright sneakers that quickly became the talk of social media.


The American supermodel walked for Miu Miu on Oct. 4 as the fashion house unveiled its Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Hadid’s unexpected mix of polished runway glamour and athletic footwear instantly caught fans’ attention.


She styled a sleek gray, high-neck crop top with a metallic embellished midi skirt, then swapped traditional runway heels for yellow-and-white sneakers. The sporty shoes gave the otherwise glamorous look a relaxed, street-style edge.


But the sneakers were not the only detail turning heads. Hadid wore her crop top backward, adding an unexpected twist to the runway styling.


Fans quickly took to social media to discuss the look. One wrote, “You know she’s loving those sports shoes,” while another noticed that Hadid had worn the top backward.

A third fan praised the footwear choice, saying the running shoes made more sense than walking the runway in heels.


Hadid’s appearance also drew attention from a star-studded front row. Emma Mackey, Alexa Chung, Maude Apatow, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and Noah Jupe were among those attending the Miu Miu show.


The runway appearance adds to a busy year for Hadid at major fashion events. In July, she returned to the couture runway at Balenciaga’s Fall 2026 Couture Show after a four-year break from couture.


For the Balenciaga appearance, Hadid made a dramatic statement in an all-black look featuring a voluminous feathered hood and neckpiece that framed her face.

She was later spotted in Paris with Bradley Cooper wearing a brown-and-cream polka-dot dress by Rowen Rose.


Hadid also appeared at Vogue World 2026: Milano, where she opened and closed the show in a period-inspired Valentino Haute Couture gown designed by Alessandro Michele.

Recommended

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special
Next-gen style icons: Britney Spears’ sons debut at Paris Fashion Week

Next-gen style icons: Britney Spears’ sons debut at Paris Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid stunned by Bradley Cooper’s thoughtful birthday surprise

Gigi Hadid stunned by Bradley Cooper’s thoughtful birthday surprise
Gigi Hadid unveils her darkest hair transformation yet

Gigi Hadid unveils her darkest hair transformation yet
Did Gigi Hadid quietly exit Taylor Swift’s inner friend circle?

Did Gigi Hadid quietly exit Taylor Swift’s inner friend circle?
Gigi Hadid reportedly frustrated by Bradley Cooper’s marriage proposal delay

Gigi Hadid reportedly frustrated by Bradley Cooper’s marriage proposal delay
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes