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Dar orders time-bound strategy to cut SSGCL losses

Deputy prime minister directs authorities to formulate targeted plan to protect public resources and ensure facilitation.

Web Desk October 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a high-level committee meeting on mounting unaccounted-for gas losses at Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, or SSGCL.


The committee was briefed on critical operational challenges, financial impacts and rising distribution losses affecting SSGCL's network.


Strategic measures were evaluated to curb illegal connections, upgrade pipeline infrastructure, improve revenue collection and stabilize gas supply for legitimate consumers.


Dar underscored the importance of ensuring energy security in Balochistan while restoring SSGCL's operational and financial sustainability.


He directed authorities to formulate a targeted, time-bound strategy to cut unaccounted-for gas losses, enforce strict protocols, protect public resources and ensure public facilitation.


The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi; Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik; Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal; SAPM Tariq Bajwa; the interior secretary; the petroleum secretary; the Balochistan chief secretary; and senior officials from the Ministries of Energy and Foreign Affairs.

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