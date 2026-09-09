CPLC reports 5,204 street crime cases in August in Karachi

Street crime remained a major security concern in Karachi in August, with 5,204 cases reported during the month, according to crime figures released by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

KARACHI: Street crime remained a major security concern in Karachi in August, with 5,204 cases reported during the month, according to crime figures released by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC).

The latest figures show continued pressure on citizens, with mobile phone theft and motorcycle-related crime accounting for a large share of reported incidents.

According to the CPLC data, 1,884 mobile phones were stolen in August, while 2,678 motorcycle theft cases were reported, making motorcycle theft one of the most prominent categories of crime in the city.

The report also recorded 502 motorcycles being snatched and 124 vehicles being stolen, while 16 vehicles were reported snatched. During the month, eight cases of extortion were also reported.

The city recorded 44 killings in August, described as the highest figure in seven months, highlighting concerns over violent crime alongside the continuing problem of street theft.

The figures come as residents continue to face violent encounters with suspected street criminals across the city.

Recently, on September 6, a 27-year-old shopkeeper, Shehzad Husain, was shot dead in Liaquatabad after he resisted an attempted robbery. According to police, two armed men entered the LPG shop where he worked, snatched his cellphone and demanded the keys to his motorcycle. When he resisted, one of the robbers shot him in the head before the suspects fled with his motorcycle.

In another incident in Surjani Town the same day, two policemen were wounded when armed suspects opened fire on a police patrol. Police said the suspects escaped after the shooting.

A separate robbery-related incident in Korangi also turned fatal when police officer Owais Tanoli, 28, died during treatment after being shot during an encounter with suspected criminals on Korangi Crossing Bridge.

The recent incidents have added to concerns among citizens and traders over security in the country’s largest commercial center. Business leaders have repeatedly warned that street crime affects not only public safety but also business activity, particularly for traders and people who have to carry cash or travel through commercial areas.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has previously called for stronger action against street crime, saying criminals have operated fearlessly in the city and that members of the business community face risks while transporting cash and conducting routine business activities.

Human rights groups have also emphasized the importance of protecting citizens and ensuring accountability when public safety is at risk. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has continued to identify law and justice as key areas of concern, while rights groups in Karachi have called for stronger measures to protect human life and improve safety.

The latest figures come despite ongoing efforts by Karachi Police to curb crime. Police recently reported arresting more than 835 suspects during a weeklong anti-crime operation across the city’s East, West and South zones. Authorities said weapons, stolen motorcycles and vehicles were also recovered during the operations.

The CPLC is a statutory organization that works with law enforcement agencies on crime monitoring, prevention and assistance to crime victims. It also provides services for reporting stolen or snatched vehicles and mobile phones and handles complaints related to extortion and other crimes.

The latest August figures are likely to add to calls from citizens, traders and rights advocates for stronger policing, faster investigations and better protection of lives and property across Karachi.

Despite ongoing police operations, the figures and recent incidents indicate that theft, snatching and violent robberies continue to pose a serious challenge to residents and the business community across the city.