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France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to visit Pakistan for CPEC talks Manchester City beaten by Aston Villa to end perfect Premier League start BLACKPINK’s Jisoo teases new single ‘Addicted’ as K-pop fans gear up for new solo release Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs Mona Lisa out of reach as Paris museums shut amid fears of fresh protests Drake’s emotional 40th birthday speech steals the spotlight ANTH expands hepatitis C screening through public-private partnership, advancing Pakistan’s elimination goal Aymen Saleem makes political debut by joining PPP, inspired by Benazir Bhutto Several areas gain load shed exemption following K-E network review PM Shehbaz Sharif may visit Russia in December for key energy talks with Putin

Breathing Difficulties During Sleep: Causes, tips and warning signs

Some people wake up suddenly during sleep and sit upright to catch their breath, while others breathe through their mouths because of a blocked nose.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Nasal congestion, colds and respiratory conditions can make breathing difficult at night, disrupting sleep and leaving people feeling tired during the day. Health experts say certain lifestyle changes may help ease symptoms, but persistent or severe breathing difficulties should not be ignored.


Some people wake up suddenly during sleep and sit upright to catch their breath, while others breathe through their mouths because of a blocked nose, which can lead to a dry throat.


People with asthma and other respiratory conditions may experience worsening symptoms at night. However, repeated awakenings, gasping for air or pauses in breathing can have several causes and may require medical evaluation.


Eat a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet containing fruits, vegetables, whole grains and adequate protein supports overall health and provides essential nutrients.


Although healthy eating contributes to general well-being, no single food can guarantee protection against lung disease or eliminate breathing problems.


Drink Enough Water

Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps prevent dehydration and may keep mucus thinner, making it easier to clear from the airways.


However, individual fluid requirements vary. People with certain heart or kidney conditions may need to limit their fluid intake and should follow their doctor's advice.


Try Walking, Exercise and Breathing Exercises

Regular physical activity can improve fitness and exercise tolerance, while certain breathing exercises may help people manage breathlessness.


People with respiratory conditions should choose activities appropriate to their health and fitness levels. Anyone who experiences unusual shortness of breath or chest discomfort during exercise should stop and seek medical advice.


Relieve Nasal Congestion Safely


Nasal congestion can make breathing through the nose difficult at night. Saline nasal sprays may help some people ease congestion.


Steam inhalation may provide a temporary feeling of relief, but evidence of its effectiveness is limited. Using steam from boiling water can also cause serious burns, so this method should be avoided.


Reduce Exposure to Air Pollution

Smoke, dust and polluted air can trigger or worsen respiratory symptoms, particularly in people with asthma or other lung conditions.

Limiting unnecessary outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, avoiding tobacco smoke and taking prescribed medication as directed may help reduce symptoms.


When to Seek Medical Help

Sudden or severe difficulty breathing requires urgent medical attention, particularly if accompanied by chest pain, bluish lips or an inability to speak normally.


People who repeatedly wake up gasping for air, experience pauses in breathing during sleep or suffer persistent daytime fatigue should consult a doctor. These symptoms may be associated with asthma, obstructive sleep apnea or other medical conditions.


Lifestyle changes may help manage some symptoms, but they should not replace medical assessment when breathing difficulties persist or worsen.

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