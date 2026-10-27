Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism

Researchers at the University of Oulu analyzed data from 2,264 people aged 46 to examine the potential effects of coffee consumption on physical health.

A Finnish study has found an association between higher coffee consumption and lower body fat, greater muscle mass and changes in metabolic health indicators.





Researchers at the University of Oulu analyzed data from 2,264 people aged 46 to examine the potential effects of coffee consumption on physical health.





Participants were divided into four groups based on their daily coffee intake, ranging from those who did not drink coffee to those who consumed one to five or more cups a day.





The findings showed that people who consumed more coffee had relatively lower total body fat and body fat percentage. They also had less visceral fat, which accumulates around internal organs, while their skeletal muscle mass was higher.





However, researchers found no significant differences among the groups in body mass index (BMI), waist circumference or waist-to-hip ratio.





The study also found that men and women who consumed more coffee had relatively lower blood levels of three key amino acids.





These amino acids are involved in the body's metabolism, while elevated levels in the blood have been associated with reduced insulin sensitivity and an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.





The association between coffee consumption and certain indicators of better glucose and insulin regulation was more pronounced among men, while the relationship was relatively limited among women.





According to the researchers, the findings shed light on a possible link between coffee consumption and physical health.





However, they cautioned that the study does not establish that drinking coffee directly reduces body fat or improves metabolism.