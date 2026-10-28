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Flu cases rise in Karachi hospitals as H1N1 influenza spreads

Influenza can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and other medical conditions, making vaccination an important preventive measure.

Web Desk October 28, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Hospitals in Karachi are reporting an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms, with Aga Khan University Hospital recording 400 influenza cases so far this year, health officials said.


Professor Dr. Faisal Mahmood said the H1N1 influenza variant was affecting people in Karachi. The virus, which emerged in 2009 and was commonly known as swine flu, continues to evolve, producing new variants each year.


He warned that influenza cases could increase further by the end of the year.


Mahmood said not all patients with flu-like symptoms undergo testing, with tests generally reserved for those who are severely ill.


Influenza can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and other medical conditions, making vaccination an important preventive measure, he said.


He advised older adults, children and people with weakened immune systems to get vaccinated against influenza.


Civil Hospital Reports Doubling of Flu Patients

The number of patients reporting flu-like symptoms has also increased at Civil Hospital Karachi.


Dr. Imran Sarwar Sheikh, head of the hospital's relevant department, said 70 to 80 patients were reporting with flu complaints daily, adding that the number of patients had doubled.


The hospital is recording more than 10 suspected influenza cases each month, while several patients with suspected infections are referred to Dow Hospital for further evaluation.


Flu-Like Symptoms at JPMC


Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre is also seeing an increase in patients with flu-like symptoms.


Dr. Irfan, the hospital's emergency department in-charge, said patients presenting with symptoms resembling influenza were being reported at the facility.


Experts Warn of Serious Complications

Health experts said common influenza symptoms include high fever, runny nose and cough.


People with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of respiratory infections and other complications, including pneumonia and fluid accumulation in the lungs.


Experts advised residents to wear masks and maintain physical distance to reduce the risk of infection.


They also recommended a healthy diet, including soups, broths and fruits rich in fluids, to help maintain hydration and overall health.


People caring for or living near sick individuals should also wear masks, experts said, adding that vaccines specifically designed to prevent influenza are available.

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