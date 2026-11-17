New Miss Universe crown features 3,150 diamonds

Named "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy," the crown was presented at The Miss Universe Experience in Plaza Las Americas, Puerto Rico, ahead of the grand finale scheduled for November 24. 3,150 diamonds

SAN JUAN: Organisers of the Miss Universe pageant have unveiled a spectacular new crown featuring 3,150 diamonds to mark the competition's 75th anniversary.





Named "The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy," the crown was presented at The Miss Universe Experience in Plaza Las Americas, Puerto Rico, ahead of the grand finale scheduled for November 24.





Renowned jewellery designer George Wittels created the crown in collaboration with Paris-based jewellery house Maison de Or.





Made of 18-karat white gold, the crown features 3,150 brilliant-cut diamonds.





Its design reflects the 75-year history of the Miss Universe competition, with three prominent diamonds symbolising its past, present and future.





The diamond on the left pays tribute to women who overcame barriers and helped shape the pageant's history. The stone on the right represents women working to bring positive change to their communities today, while the central diamond symbolises future generations expected to carry forward the legacy.





According to the Miss Universe Organization, the crown recognises the contributions of all women who have earned the prestigious title and continue to make a difference around the world.





The 75th Miss Universe grand finale will take place on November 24 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.





More than 100 contestants from around the world are expected to compete for the title, with the winner set to receive the specially designed diamond-encrusted crown.