Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show

His latest interaction with Jane has added another memorable moment to his concert history.

NEW YORK: Harry Styles turned a concert into an unforgettable personal moment, when he helped a fan named Jane celebrate coming out during his Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden in New York.





The singer took a pride flag from a fan and playfully built anticipation as the crowd waited to see what he would do next. Slowly raising the flag above his shoulders, Styles asked the audience, “Well, New York, are you ready to celebrate Jane’s coming out?”

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The crowd erupted in cheers as Styles celebrated Jane’s milestone, turning the moment into a heartwarming highlight of the show. A video of the interaction quickly spread across social media, where Jane joined the conversation to thank those who shared it.





The moment also moved viewers online. One person shared that their mother had been crying while watching the celebration. This was not the first time Styles had helped a fan come out in front of a concert crowd.





In 2022, he supported a fan named Mattia during a performance at Wembley Stadium in London. At another concert in Milwaukee, Styles also helped a fan tell her mother that she was gay.





His latest interaction with Jane has added another memorable moment to his concert history, showing how a live performance can become a meaningful personal experience for a fan.