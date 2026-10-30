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Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party

Spotify is also turning up the fan excitement by inviting some of the singer’s biggest listeners.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The party will draw musical inspiration from Styles’ latest album

Harry Styles fans are in for a Halloween surprise as Spotify turns the singer’s final Madison Square Garden performance into an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration.


As Styles prepares to take the stage for his 30th and final show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on October 31, Spotify is bringing an extra dose of excitement to the occasion with a free Halloween-themed dance party.

Dubbed “Spotify Presents: Harryween,” the special event promises to keep the fandom buzzing even after the concert celebrations come to an end.


The music-streaming giant has teamed up with Styles and Despacio, the acclaimed sound system created by James Murphy alongside David and Stephen Dewaele, to deliver a night packed with electrifying sounds and disco-inspired energy.

“Despacio is a one-of-a-kind sound system made by music lovers for music lovers,” Styles said. “I’m so grateful they’ve invited us in.”


Adding to the excitement, the party will draw musical inspiration from Styles’ latest album, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally," bringing its dance-driven and disco-infused atmosphere to life.


Spotify is also turning up the fan excitement by inviting some of the singer’s biggest listeners to join the celebration. Other fans will have the opportunity to secure their spot through online ticketing platform DICE.

That means even those who missed out on the sold-out residency can still experience the Halloween magic, dance to music inspired by their favorite star and celebrate his final night in New York.

“We’ve loved working with Harry and his team to bring this idea to life,” said Ashley Graver, Spotify’s Head of Global Artist Partnerships. “What makes Harryween so special is the opportunity to extend this moment beyond the stage and give fans a completely different way to experience the music. Bringing Despacio into the mix makes it all the more exciting, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”


Top Spotify fans received early invitations to RSVP, and public RSVPs are now open. With Halloween setting the perfect backdrop, Harryween is shaping up to be a spectacular fandom celebration filled with music, costumes, dancing and unforgettable memories.

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