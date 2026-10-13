Australia beat South Africa by 214 runs in first Test

Litton Das sets unique world record in Test cricket

DURBAN: Australia defeated South Africa by 214 runs in the first Test, with Josh Hazlewood delivering a career-best bowling performance to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 421, South Africa were bowled out for 206 despite a determined innings by opener Aiden Markram, who scored 75 off 237 balls and spent 358 minutes at the crease.

David Bedingham made 46, Marco Jansen scored 35 and Wiaan Mulder contributed 29, but the remaining South African batters failed to reach double figures.

Hazlewood was Australia's standout performer, taking a career-best six wickets for 49 runs in the innings and finishing with eight wickets in the match.

Earlier, Australia declared their second innings at 314-6, with Matt Renshaw leading the scoring with 82 runs.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat in the first innings, posting 390 runs on the back of Renshaw's impressive 190.

For South Africa, Mulder claimed four wickets, Jansen took three, Anrich Nortje picked up two and Simon Harmer claimed one.

South Africa were dismissed for 284 in their first innings, with Bedingham top-scoring with 49.

The victory gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Litton Das sets unique world record in Test cricket

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das set a unique world record, becoming the first player to score a half-century and a century and claim nine dismissals behind the stumps in a single Test match.

Litton broke the record held by former South African wicketkeeper Denis Lindsay, who scored more than 50 runs in both innings and was involved in eight dismissals during a Test against Australia in Johannesburg in 1966.

The Bangladesh wicketkeeper achieved the milestone by catching Afghanistan batter Ikram Alikhil in the ongoing Test match.

Litton also impressed with the bat, scoring 53 runs in the first innings and 102 in the second, helping Bangladesh set Afghanistan a target of 479 runs.

The record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single Test innings stands at 11, jointly held by Jack Russell, AB de Villiers and Rishabh Pant.

Litton is now just two dismissals away from matching that record.