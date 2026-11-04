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SSGC announces new daily gas supply hours in Karachi

According to a statement issued by the company, gas will be supplied to domestic consumers from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Web Desk November 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has revised gas supply timings for domestic consumers in Karachi, introducing specific hours for household use.


According to a statement issued by the company, gas will be supplied to domestic consumers from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.


The supply will resume from noon to 2:30 p.m. and continue again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.


The revised schedule aims to ensure gas availability for household cooking during designated morning, afternoon and evening hours.


Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has restricted gas supply to domestic consumers in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to three designated cooking hours daily amid reduced liquefied natural gas (LNG) availability and rising winter demand.


According to the revised schedule, gas will be available to household consumers from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., noon to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting Wednesday.


The government has decided to prioritise domestic consumers over other sectors in view of limited gas reserves and increased household demand during the winter season.


Meanwhile, SNGPL has reduced gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector from 50 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) to 35 MMCFD.


The company is also planning to completely suspend gas supply to the CNG sector in the coming days.

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