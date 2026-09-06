Pakistan’s fish exports hit record $570 million

Pakistan exported nearly $570 million worth of fish and fisheries products in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), setting a new record, according to the Marine Fisheries Department.

Pakistan exported nearly $570 million worth of fish and fisheries products in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), setting a new record, according to the Marine Fisheries Department.

The department said Pakistani seafood products reaching store shelves in the European Union (EU) had helped restore international confidence in the country’s fisheries products.

Pakistan could increase its fisheries exports to as much as $3 billion by exporting value-added products instead of raw materials, the department said.

It added that Pakistan should focus more on seafood processing and value addition to make better use of its fisheries resources and increase export earnings.

The EU completely banned imports of Pakistani fisheries products in 2007. In 2013, four Pakistani companies were granted partial access to the European market.

After years of efforts, Pakistani fisheries products have now regained the confidence of European brands and consumers, the department said.