Trump signals possible new strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Trump identifies the suspected Pickaxe Mountain complex as a potential target, as Iran warns Washington and Israel against renewed attacks.

U.S. President Donald Trump has identified a suspected underground nuclear site in Iran as a possible target for further military action, raising fresh concerns over renewed strikes.





Speaking to reporters at his Florida residence on Saturday, Trump said U.S. forces had severely weakened Iran’s military capabilities but still had one or two targets to address.





“We’ve knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes,” Trump said.





He specifically mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear complex, saying the United States could strike the site quickly.

“You probably could look at Pickaxe Mountain, and you have to take care of that. We can do that all very quickly,” he added.





Iran has denied conducting nuclear activities at the site.





Trump said Washington was not in a hurry to launch further military operations, arguing that U.S. strikes had already significantly damaged Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.





He also described negotiations with Tehran to end the war, which the United States and Israel began in late February, as “going fine,” while questioning Iran’s reliability.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday that Trump had not decided whether to authorize additional strikes against Iran. He added that Washington remained open to a diplomatic solution.





Iran’s supreme leader warned the United States and Israel against launching further attacks, following Trump’s threats of possible military action after the U.S. midterm elections.





Trump has previously raised the possibility of renewed strikes after the elections, saying he was weighing whether to “finish them off.”