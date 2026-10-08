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Canadian poet Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in literature

The 18-member Swedish Academy, which selects the Nobel laureate in literature.

Web Desk October 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

STOCKHOLM: Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, the Swedish Academy announced Thursday.

The 18-member Swedish Academy, which selects the Nobel laureate in literature, typically considers an author's body of work over a lifetime.

The Nobel committee said Carson was recognized for her bold and lifelong work that has helped shape new forms of contemporary literature.

Swedish Academy Secretary Ingrid Carlberg said Carson was listening to the sound of the wind in Iceland when the academy contacted her to inform her of the award.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Carson is known for blending stories and ideas from ancient Greek and Roman literature with poetry, essays and fiction.

Her notable works include Eros the Bittersweet, Autobiography of Red and Men in the Off Hours.

Carson will receive a prize of 12 million Swedish kronor along with the Nobel Prize.

Last year's Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai.

The Nobel Prizes in medicine, physics and chemistry were announced earlier this week on Oct. 5, Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, respectively. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Oct. 9, while the economics prize is scheduled for Oct. 12.

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