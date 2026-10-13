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Headlines
Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations Lionel Messi enters a world of fantasy in Disney’s 'Messi and the Giants' animated series ‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34 Mohsin Naqvi defends government’s actions, says they comply with Pakistan’s Constitution Man killed by tiger after entering enclosure at UK Wildlife Park PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of two pilots killed in Quetta crash IMF projects Pakistan’s inflation to rise to 9.9% in FY2026-27 Baba Vanga’s 2026 prophecy rekindles speculation about November alien encounter IT Minister Shaza Fatima says Pakistan nears satellite internet framework Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Cyberattack hits 80 Co-Operative U stores in France as TFG probes UK breach

French supermarket chain says financial impact could reach €200,000 per hypermarket; South African retailer investigates incident affecting Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: French supermarket chain Co-Operative U said Tuesday that 80 of its 2,000 stores were affected by a cyberattack this week.


Company head Dominique Schelcher told RTL radio that the attack "affected a minority of our stores."


Schelcher said he could not precisely quantify the financial impact, but added that a smaller store could lose several tens of thousands of euros, while a larger hypermarket could see losses of up to 200,000 euros ($223,480).


Separately, South African fashion retailer The Foschini Group said Tuesday it was investigating a recent cybersecurity incident at its U.K. operations affecting its Phase Eight, Hobbs and Whistles brands.


The company said its U.K. operations detected a cybersecurity incident over the weekend that disrupted certain IT systems. TFG London has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to contain the incident and has informed all relevant U.K. authorities.


An investigation to determine whether any personal or other sensitive information has been compromised remains ongoing. Several IT systems across its U.K. operations remain unavailable, while its operations in Africa and Australia are unaffected.

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