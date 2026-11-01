Gilgit-Baltistan commemorates historic Independence Day

ISPR releases “Shaan-e-Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan,” featuring poetry by Zeeshan Mehdi and vocals by JJ Ali Sheena.Gilgit-Baltistan commemorates 1947 liberation from Dogra rule

GILGIT: The story of Gilgit-Baltistan’s freedom is taking center stage as the region celebrates its Independence Day on Nov. 1, commemorating the 1947 uprising against Dogra rule and the role of local fighters in its liberation.





The historic day marks Nov. 1, 1947, when the Gilgit Scouts and local fighters rose against Dogra rule and raised the Pakistani flag in the region.





The liberation struggle later extended to Baltistan, which came under Pakistani control on Aug. 14, 1948, following months of fighting. The events remain an important part of Gilgit-Baltistan’s history, highlighting the role of local fighters in the region’s struggle.





Residents also remember the region’s contributions during subsequent Pakistan-India wars, with local fighters continuing to play a role in its defense.





Marking the occasion, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a patriotic song titled “Shaan-e-Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan.”





The song features poetry by renowned Gilgit-Baltistan poet Zeeshan Mehdi and vocals by singer JJ Ali Sheena. It celebrates the region’s historical struggle, cultural identity and emotional connection with Pakistan.