Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap

A few minutes of scrolling through social media can expose users to dozens of products, from skincare creams and kitchen organisers to fashionable clothes and lifestyle accessories.

Online shopping is increasingly becoming more than a way to purchase essential goods, turning into a source of entertainment and a way to pass the time, as social media advertising and digital platforms encourage consumers to spend money on products they may not need.





A few minutes of scrolling through social media can expose users to dozens of products, from skincare creams and kitchen organisers to fashionable clothes and lifestyle accessories.





Although many consumers already have most of the things they need, they often find themselves adding more products to their online shopping carts.





Experts say social media promotions, influencer recommendations and the convenience of purchasing products with just a few clicks have blurred the distinction between needs and wants.





For some people, shopping also becomes a way to temporarily escape boredom, loneliness or emotional stress.





Smartphones Have Become Powerful Salespeople

In the past, consumers had to visit shopping centres to explore new products. Today, an entire marketplace is available on their smartphones.





From the moment people wake up until they go to bed, social media platforms expose them to products designed to attract their attention and encourage purchases.





Influencers promote their favourite products, while brands increasingly present ordinary consumer goods as solutions to everyday problems.





For example, someone who struggles to find time for exercise may be encouraged to purchase stylish gym clothes, creating the impression that buying a new outfit could help establish a fitness routine.





Images of other people's lifestyles can also fuel unnecessary spending. Seeing someone's organised home, fashionable clothes or skincare routine may create a desire to achieve the same lifestyle, leaving consumers dissatisfied with what they already have.





More Scrolling Can Lead to More Unnecessary Purchases

A consumer who opens a shopping application to look for one item may soon find themselves browsing bedsheets, handbag organisers and kitchen appliances.





Every new video introduces another product, gradually expanding the list of things consumers want to buy.





Social media algorithms analyse users' online behaviour, including the videos they watch, products they click on and topics that interest them. Platforms then use this information to recommend similar content and products.





Someone watching home organisation videos may repeatedly see storage boxes, while users interested in fashion may receive recommendations for new clothing collections.





Repeated exposure can make unnecessary products appear essential. Constant advertisements for a particular pair of shoes or skincare serum may convince consumers that their wardrobes or beauty routines are incomplete without them.





Limited-time discounts, countdown timers and claims of low stock also create pressure to make immediate purchases, making consumers fear they will miss out if they do not order quickly.





Waiting Before Buying Can Help Control Impulse Spending

One way to avoid unnecessary purchases is to add desired products to a wishlist instead of ordering them immediately.





Waiting at least a week before making a purchase can help consumers determine whether they genuinely need an item or are simply responding to a temporary desire.





This pause allows people to reconsider their decisions and avoid spending money impulsively.





Shopping to Escape Boredom and Stress

Sometimes people shop not because they need something but because they are bored, anxious or lonely.





Opening an online shopping application can become an easy form of entertainment. Browsing products, reading reviews and comparing prices may provide temporary pleasure.





Some consumers hope that buying a new planner will make them more organised, while others believe purchasing sports shoes will motivate them to start exercising regularly.





However, buying new products alone does not change habits. Developing new routines requires consistent effort and practical action.





The excitement associated with shopping is often short-lived, while the money spent cannot easily be recovered.





This can create a recurring cycle in which boredom or anxiety leads to online browsing, followed by a purchase and temporary satisfaction. When similar emotions return, consumers may repeat the behaviour.





To break this cycle, people should ask themselves whether they genuinely need a product or have simply opened the shopping application to occupy their minds.





Talking to friends, going for a walk, cooking or returning to an old hobby can provide healthier alternatives.





Excitement of Deliveries Can Turn Into Regret

Waiting for an online order and opening a delivered parcel can sometimes feel like receiving a gift.





However, the excitement may disappear when the product fails to meet expectations.





Clothes may arrive in the wrong size, organisers may turn out to be smaller than expected, and expensive kitchen appliances may end up unused in drawers.





Consumers may then regret their spending and realise that the money could have been put to better use.





In some households, unnecessary purchases accumulate and eventually create storage problems.





Rather than blaming themselves, consumers should try to understand what prompted the purchase in the first place.





Was it boredom, an attempt to improve their mood or a desire to own something they had seen others using?





Identifying these triggers can help prevent similar spending habits in the future.





If an unused product is eligible for a return, consumers can also consider sending it back in accordance with the seller's return policy.





Understanding the Difference Between Needs and Wants

Online shopping is not inherently harmful, but failing to distinguish between essential purchases and temporary desires can lead to unnecessary expenses.





Taking time before placing an order, recognising emotional triggers and setting spending limits can help consumers make more informed decisions.





Ultimately, controlling impulse buying is not about avoiding online shopping altogether. It is about ensuring that purchasing decisions are based on genuine needs rather than boredom, emotional pressure or constant exposure to advertisements.