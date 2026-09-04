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New Mpox case in Sindh takes provincial total to 41

A 19-year-old man from interior Sindh was diagnosed with mpox after being brought to the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi.

Web Desk September 04, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Sindh has reported another confirmed mpox case, bringing the total number of cases reported in the province this year to 41.

A 19-year-old man from interior Sindh was diagnosed with mpox after being brought to the Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi on Thursday.

The patient reported a rash on his body, prompting doctors to send samples for testing. A PCR test confirmed the mpox infection, and the patient has been admitted to the hospital’s isolation ward.

Of the 41 confirmed cases reported this year, 28 have been recorded in Sindh outside Karachi, while 13 have been reported in Karachi.

Mpox is a viral disease caused by a virus belonging to the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. Common symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, weakness and a rash that can develop into painful or itchy lesions. Swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpits or groin can also occur.

Health experts said the virus can spread through close physical contact with an infected person, including direct contact with rashes or lesions and through contaminated clothing, towels and bedding. Symptoms can appear within 21 days after exposure.

Experts advised avoiding close contact with infected people, maintaining isolation until recovery and practicing good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus.

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