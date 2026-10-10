Arsenal rally from behind to secure comeback win over Leeds

The Gunners had opened their campaign with four consecutive victories, conceding just one goal.

LONDON: Arsenal staged a second-half comeback to beat Leeds United and get their Premier League title defence back on track after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

The Gunners had opened their campaign with four consecutive victories, conceding just one goal, before the loss to Brighton raised questions about their form.

Leeds, well-organized in defence and dangerous on the attack, took the lead 10 minutes into the second half when James Justin converted Gabriel Gudmundsson’s pullback, giving the visiting supporters reason to celebrate.

Arsenal responded through Riccardo Calafiori, who scored from close range after being set up by Ben White.

Manager Mikel Arteta then made three substitutions, including the introduction of summer signing Bruno Guimaraes, who reportedly cost 75 million pounds. The changes helped shift the momentum at Emirates Stadium.

Guimaraes completed the comeback eight minutes later, finishing confidently from the edge of the penalty area after a flowing attacking move by the home side.

The victory moved Arsenal closer to league leaders Manchester City, who remained atop the standings on goal difference before their match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal show resilience after difficult first half

Arsenal struggled to find their rhythm in the opening half, allowing Leeds to create the better chances despite the hosts' early attacking intent.

Goalkeeper David Raya made important saves from efforts by Leeds wing-backs Jayden Bogle and Gudmundsson, while Kai Havertz's header was Arsenal's only shot on target before halftime.

Calafiori's equalizer restored Arsenal's confidence, and the home side's squad depth proved decisive as Guimaraes made an immediate impact after coming off the bench.

Captain Martin Odegaard had an opportunity to extend the lead late in the game but failed to convert Declan Rice's pass inside the six-yard box.

The comeback offered Arteta encouragement after the defeat to Brighton, with Arsenal looking to maintain their challenge for a second consecutive Premier League title.

Arteta, who signed a new contract this week, has overseen a period of stability at Arsenal as the club seeks to build on its recent success and establish itself among England's leading teams.