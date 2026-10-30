MAMA Awards 2026 bring K-Pop, Hollywood and AI together

ENHYPEN teams up with “Dune: Part Three,” while BIGBANG prepares a special anniversary collaboration in Osaka.

SEOUL: From Hollywood-inspired performances to artificial intelligence-powered production, the 2026 MAMA Awards are bringing music, film, art and technology together for a two-day celebration in Osaka, Japan, on Nov. 20-21.





Organizers unveiled the theme, “A Music Interstellar,” on Thursday, promising a series of collaborations designed to connect different generations, cultures and musical experiences.





CJ ENM revealed the plans during a media event at the Eliena Hotel in Seoul's Gangnam District. The event was attended by Shin Hyung-kwan, head of its music content business division; Yoon Shin-hye, head of its Mnet business division; and Park Chan-uk, head of its convention business division.





Yoon said the theme reflects how music crosses boundaries of time and geography, with older songs finding new audiences while listeners around the world increasingly share musical interests as K-pop expands internationally.





K-pop meets Hollywood and artificial intelligence





One of the major highlights will be a collaboration between K-pop group ENHYPEN and “Dune: Part Three,” the final installment of director Denis Villeneuve's science fiction trilogy, scheduled for release in December. According to Yoon, the performance will combine K-pop with cinematic elements.





BIGBANG, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, will share the stage with Dooly, the title character of the South Korean animated series “Dooly the Little Dinosaur,” first created in 1983.





The ceremony will also feature a collaboration with renowned contemporary artist Lee Bae, bringing Korean art into the musical event. Performances produced with Google's artificial intelligence model Gemini will also be part of the show, with Yoon saying the technology will support the production from its opening.





Another notable performance will feature Panic, the duo comprising singer-songwriter Lee Juck and rapper Kim Jin-pyo. The pair debuted in 1995, the same year Mnet launched, creating a connection between the ceremony's history and this year's lineup.





Panic will be joined by CORTIS members Martin and Seonghyeon, WOODZ, ZEROBASEONE's Kim Tae-rae, ALLDAY PROJECT's Woochan and Hearts2Hearts' Yuha.

The two-night ceremony will follow a category-based format, with the first night dedicated to artist awards and the second honoring performance and genre categories. Actor Park Bo-gum will serve as the event's ambassador and host.





In a video message played during Thursday's event, Park promised performances “beyond imagination.”





Osaka prepares for citywide fan celebrations





Beyond the main ceremony, CJ ENM will introduce its first MAMA Fan Festa, running from Nov. 9-21 through its Mnet Plus platform.





Fan activities will extend across several Osaka locations, including HEP FIVE, Midosuji Avenue and Namba Plaza. Visitors will be able to enjoy MAMA-themed experiences at restaurants in the Dotonbori District and explore downtown using electric bikes and scooters.





A Ferris wheel will play music by this year's nominees, while a welcome station at Namba Plaza will host activities, including video high-five sessions with artists.

Park said the activities would allow fans to experience MAMA throughout the city, moving between online and offline events rather than limiting their participation to the concert venue.





First launched in 1999 as Mnet's music video awards, the ceremony was renamed the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2009 before adopting the MAMA Awards name in 2022.

“Our goal is for people from different eras, generations and places to discover music, share their tastes and pass on their experiences at MAMA,” Yoon said.





Shin said organizers had spent considerable time preparing a musical experience that would transcend time and space, asking fans to look forward to this year's ceremony.