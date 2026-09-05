HBO's Harry Potter new chapter casting sparks buzz ahead of season one release

HBO's series is being produced in partnership with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

HBO's Harry Potter series is making waves among fans with three new actors joining its upcoming second season, as Bonnie Hill takes over as Ginny Weasley, Billy Barratt takes on the role of Tom Riddle , and Lenny Rush voices Dobby in the magical adaptation.

The new casting news has sparked fresh excitement around the series, which is bringing J.K. Rowling's famous wizarding world back to television. The announcements come as HBO prepares the second season, which will follow the story featured in the second Harry Potter book. The first season has completed filming and is scheduled to debut on HBO on Dec. 25, 2026.

Meanwhile, production preparations for Season 2 are underway at Leavesden Studios near London. The second installment will continue to follow Harry as he discovers more secrets surrounding Hogwarts and faces new dangers inside the wizarding world.

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HBO's story description introduces Harry as a boy who grows up believing there is nothing unusual about him. His life changes when he receives an unexpected invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The letter leads him into a world filled with magic, friendship and adventure, while hidden threats begin to emerge behind the school's walls.

The series features Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The series is being produced in partnership with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

The casting has already fueled online discussion, as the Snape character in the series previously drew criticism from some online users, who argued that his appearance differed from the character's physical description in Rowling's books.