BTS V’s facial features get a fascinating personality reading

An analysis based on Alan Stevens’ facial-profiling method links seven of V’s features to confidence, humor, generosity and charisma.

SEOUL: From the eyes that command attention to the features that make him instantly recognizable, V’s face is getting a personality reading and the results are surprisingly intriguing.





According to Australian facial-profiling expert Alan Stevens’ method, seven of V’s facial features have been examined for possible links to personality traits including confidence, friendliness, tolerance, humor, generosity and charisma.





Here’s what the analysis says about some of V’s most distinctive features:





Confidence





One of the key factors in Stevens’ method is the ratio between the width and length of a person’s face. According to the approach, narrower faces are associated with more cautious personalities, while wider faces are interpreted as a sign of greater confidence.





V’s facial proportions are said to fall into the more confident category.









Personal space and friendliness





The position of the eyebrows in relation to the eyes is another feature considered in the analysis. Higher-set eyebrows are interpreted as suggesting that a person values personal space and prefers social interactions on their own terms.





V’s higher-set brows are therefore linked to a personality that may enjoy socializing while also appreciating personal space.





Tolerance





Eye placement also plays a role in the facial-reading method. According to Stevens’ approach, wider-set eyes are associated with greater tolerance and patience when dealing with other people’s mistakes.





V’s eyes are said to fit into this category, suggesting a more tolerant nature under the method.





Sense of humor





The length of the philtrum the area between the nose and upper lip is another feature examined in the analysis.





A longer philtrum is associated with dry or sarcastic humor, while a shorter one is interpreted as being more direct and no-nonsense. V’s philtrum is described as longer, placing him in the former category.





Generosity





The shape of the upper lip is also given meaning in the facial-profiling system. Fuller upper lips are interpreted as a sign of generosity, while thinner lips are associated with a more concise communication style.





V’s fuller upper lip is therefore linked to a generous personality, both in words and actions.









Worldview





The appearance of the eyelid folds is another factor in Stevens’ method. Thinner or less noticeable folds are interpreted as being associated with decisive, action-oriented personalities, while more prominent folds are linked to a more analytical approach.





V’s thinner eyelid folds are said to suggest that he may be more inclined toward action and decision-making.





Magnetism





Perhaps the most noticeable feature in the analysis is V’s eyes. Stevens’ method associates deeper-colored eyes with greater charisma and a stronger magnetic presence.





With his naturally dark eyes, V is interpreted as having a particularly charismatic appearance under the facial-reading approach.





While the analysis offers an interesting way to look at V’s distinctive features, facial appearance alone is not a scientifically established method for determining personality. The interpretations are based specifically on Stevens’ facial-profiling system rather than established psychological testing.