Textile industry urges FBR to keep CAU in Karachi, review faceless assessment system

The association asked the FBR to suspend further expansion or major changes to the system until an independent review is conducted in consultation with trade and industry.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s textile industry has called on the Federal Board of Revenue to retain its Central Appraising Unit (CAU) in Karachi and review the faceless customs assessment system, citing longer clearance times, valuation disputes and rising costs for importers.





In a letter dated Oct. 27 to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) said the system had failed to improve assessment quality despite nearly 21 months of operations.





“Importers continue to face delays, arbitrary value enhancements, classification disputes, repeated examinations and laboratory referrals, resulting in demurrage, detention charges, blocked working capital and disruption of export production,” the association said.





APTMA said an FBR review committee found that average assessment time increased to 40.2 hours from 25.6 hours after the introduction of faceless customs assessment on Dec. 15, 2024. The share of consignments cleared within 48 hours fell to 70% from 84%, while requests for reviews rose to 14% from 6%, according to the association’s account of the committee’s findings.





“The committee reportedly found no improvement in assessment quality and advised against further rollout pending review,” it said.





APTMA said relocating the CAU to Islamabad would further aggravate these problems.





“Karachi handles the bulk of seaborne imports, with examination facilities, laboratories, terminals and technical personnel located near the ports,” the association said. “Relocation risks loss of experienced appraisers, weaker coordination, additional costs and disruption of clearance operations. Faceless assessment can be maintained through random electronic allocation without physically moving CAU.”





The association asked the FBR to suspend further expansion or major changes to the system until an independent review is conducted in consultation with trade and industry.





It also urged the FBR to establish a dedicated backlog clearance cell, prioritize EFS and export-oriented imports, and extend green-channel treatment to Authorised Economic Operators and compliant importers.





APTMA proposed binding timelines of 24 hours for assessment and first review, 48 hours for second review, 24 hours for examination after grounding, and 72 hours for laboratory results, with automatic escalation and provisional release under Section 81 where applicable.





The association said the proposed measures would help reduce clearance delays and prevent disruptions to textile production and exports.