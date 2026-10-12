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Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post Harry Styles raises pride flag to celebrate fan’s coming out at NYC show Brazilian military chief meets Field Marshal Asim Munir to boost defense ties with Pakistan Iran warns of $2 trillion digital infrastructure at risk if war with US resumes Two Pakistan Army pilots martyred in training aircraft crash in Quetta TikTok CEO says AI could trigger groundbreaking scientific discoveries within three years Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’ Houthis claim new attack on Riyadh airport, prompting R4 Group condemnation Neelam Muneer announces baby boy’s name, melts hearts with emotional post

Oil prices fall on optimism about improved supplies amid Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire

Brent crude drops 0.77% to $103.91 a barrel as Trump says Moscow and Kyiv will not target each other's energy facilities

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Oil prices fell Monday as optimism about improved supplies outweighed concerns about Middle East tensions.


Brent crude futures for December delivery dropped 0.77% to $103.91 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures for November declined 1.26% to $90.69 per barrel.


President Donald Trump said in a social media statement Sunday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an "ENERGY CEASEFIRE" in their war, adding, "Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that Ukraine supports the ceasefire and that it is important for Russia to support it as well.


Prospects of more Russian energy reaching global markets have also risen after Trump said Friday that Moscow will supply more than 4 million tons of diesel to the global market under a deal he struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone call.


In the Middle East, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi called Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to discuss the region's recent escalation of events and efforts to address them, according to the Saudi state news agency. Al Jazeera reported Araghchi said Iran was ready to provide assistance to help start dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis.


Oil prices are expected to remain volatile in the near term as the U.S.-Iran conflict continues, while the impact of Hurricane Isaias on U.S. energy producers could also hurt supplies.


"The pressure on oil prices could remain on the upside as Hurricane Isaias strengthened to Category 3 with 120 mph winds as it approached the U.S. Gulf Coast, forcing energy producers to curtail offshore output," UOB said in a note Monday.


"Separately, Houthi missile strikes on Saudi Arabia's Riyadh airport on Saturday, which killed 12 people and injured over 300, have materially elevated Middle East risk premia," UOB added.

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