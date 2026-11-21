Pakistan, Indonesia conclude third joint counterterrorism exercise

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise, which began on Nov. 9, involved troops from the Pakistan Army and Indonesian Army.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Indonesia have concluded their third bilateral counterterrorism exercise, Elang Strike-III, at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, the Pakistan Army said on Saturday.





According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise, which began on Nov. 9, involved troops from the Pakistan Army and Indonesian Army.





According to the military, the exercise focused on sharing counterterrorism experiences, refining operational drills and procedures, and enhancing combat skills through mutual learning and the exchange of best practices.





The exercise reflected the longstanding military cooperation between Pakistan and Indonesia and reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to further strengthen their bilateral defence ties, the statement said.