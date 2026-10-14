Billie Eilish is planning the biggest shows of her career

Billie has been hard at work on her fourth album this year and her team are already putting a plan together for its rollout.

The “BLUE” singer is currently working on her fourth studio album, and a report by The Sun published this week suggested she is also considering a huge stadium tour and festival appearances in 2027 and 2028 that could coincide with the new album’s release.





A source told the outlet, “Billie has been hard at work on her fourth album this year and her team are already putting a plan together for its rollout.”





“She has grown and grown in popularity, and promoters are speaking to her team about putting on the biggest shows of her career,” the source continued. “She has the popularity to be a stadium act now and sell out massive venues.”





The insider added that Eilish’s team was cautious about booking large venues early in her career because of her age.





“On her first few tours, her team were conscious that she was very young and didn’t want to overwhelm her with venues which were too big, too early on,” the source said. “But Billie is in a really good place and she is raring to get out on the road again.”





In May, Eilish gave an update on her progress on the upcoming album, saying she was “right in the middle” of her work.





Speaking to NME at the time, she teased, “We are working on new music. It’s happening. It’ll be a second but we’re deep in album mode and it’s really fun.”