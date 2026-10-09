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Global birth rates fall as rising costs delay parenthood

Experts say rising inflation, soaring housing costs, expensive childcare and education.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Birth rates are declining in many countries around the world, a trend that could significantly reshape population patterns in the coming decades as more people delay parenthood or choose to have fewer children.

Experts say rising inflation, soaring housing costs, expensive childcare and education, job insecurity and workplace pressures are making it increasingly difficult for younger generations to start families.

The growing cost of raising children has become a major factor influencing family planning decisions. Many young adults are postponing parenthood because of financial uncertainty and concerns about their ability to provide a stable future for their children.

Changes in social attitudes are also contributing to the trend. People are increasingly prioritizing education, career development, personal independence and a better quality of life.

Rising ages at marriage and greater access to education and employment opportunities for women have also influenced decisions about when to have children and how many to raise.

Demographic experts warn that a sustained decline in birth rates could create significant challenges for countries, including aging populations, shrinking workforces and mounting pressure on pension schemes and health care systems.

The trend could also affect economic growth and increase the burden on younger generations to support an expanding elderly population.

While the pace and scale of the decline vary across countries, the growing number of people delaying or forgoing parenthood is emerging as an important demographic challenge for governments and policymakers.

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