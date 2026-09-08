US imposes sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines among 36 entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

The United States has imposed sanctions on 36 entities, including 27 Iranian airlines, as part of new measures targeting Iran’s aviation supply network.

Washington said Iran uses its aviation sector to facilitate the transfer of weapons and other illicit goods.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the sanctions target airlines and other entities that support the transfer of weapons and related activities.

Scott Bessent said the United States is also seeking additional information on networks that support Iran’s aviation sector.

The licenses of three companies that had been authorized to operate flights through Iranian airspace have also been suspended, according to Bessent.

He warned that foreign financial institutions conducting transactions with Iran could also face sanctions. Companies doing business with Iranian airlines could risk being cut off from the global financial system, he added.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump has said Iran will never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, while stressing that a U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in place.

Trump said the blockade is strong and effective, adding that the United States will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

The U.S. president also claimed that Iran had been very close to obtaining nuclear weapons.