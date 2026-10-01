Pakistan may lease or buy container ship if cargo volumes suffice, minister says

Longer routes have left Pakistani exporters at a disadvantage against regional competitors with easier and more direct access to key international markets.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Shipping Company (PNSC) line may lease or buy a container vessel to help exporters cut costs, but only if enough cargo can be guaranteed to make the service commercially viable, the maritime affairs minister said.





The proposal was discussed Thursday in a meeting between Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and a three-member delegation of exporters, according to an official statement.





The delegation told the minister that changes to regional shipping routes have created difficulties for Pakistani exporters, saying longer routes have driven up transportation costs and extended delivery times to European and U.S. markets. The exporters said the longer routes have left Pakistani exporters at a disadvantage against regional competitors with easier and more direct access to key international markets.





The delegation included Shahzad Asghar Ali, CEO of Style Textile; Benedikt Birner, vice president of global Adidas; and Saqib Rafique, senior director of sourcing operations at Adidas. Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, CEO of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, took part in the meeting online.





Chaudhry formed a working group of representatives from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, PNSC and exporters to examine ways to improve shipping connectivity and ease access to international markets.





Participants agreed to assess the feasibility of a dedicated container vessel along with other measures to reduce transportation costs and improve export connectivity. The working group will also examine possible arrangements to improve shipping links, lower costs and help Pakistani exports reach international markets.





The delegation said it would consult other exporters and present proposals to the working group for consideration.