Trump administration proposes $70,000 fee for international students seeking work training

DHS said the new rules are meant "to combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers."

WASHINGTON: The Department of Homeland Security has proposed requiring international students to pay at least $70,000 in training fees to work in the United States, according to a government notice posted online Wednesday, part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on foreign visa holders.





Under the proposal, nonimmigrant students with F-1 visas would pay $70,000 to a certified institution for on-the-job training, known as Optional Practical Training, and $30,000 for any additional work training. Students currently pay around $500 to enroll in OPT.





DHS said the new rules are meant "to combat fraud, strengthen the integrity of the immigration system, and protect US workers."





Under the OPT system, foreign students can engage in work training for up to 20 hours per week while school is in session, as well as for a limited time after graduation. Those with degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics receive an additional allowance.





"DHS is now setting a fee to ensure employers, students, and institutions are engaging in appropriate activities consistent with admission as an F-1 nonimmigrant," the agency said.





Such training programs often serve as a bridge for students seeking work under H-1B visas, which the Trump administration has also targeted with increased fees.





For decades, the H-1B program has allowed young engineers and scientists from around the world, especially India and China, to turn years of study at U.S. universities into high-paying jobs and a path to permanent U.S. residency. Leading U.S. tech companies have come to rely heavily on these workers to fill skilled positions.





When he was campaigning in 2024, President Donald Trump vowed to make it easier for foreign students to remain in the country, suggesting they be automatically awarded a Green Card after graduation.





Like similar DHS proposals, the rule change is likely to face swift legal challenges.





"This proposed rule isn't going to fare well in the courts, just as the 100k H-1B fee and other restrictionist policies have been struck down," Doug Rand, director of the Talent Mobility Fund, which works to attract foreign STEM professionals, wrote on LinkedIn on Wednesday.





The proposal is subject to 30 days of public comment before it can be finalized. DHS said it would wait 60 days after finalization before putting the rule into effect to allow schools, students and employers time to prepare.