Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
10-NOV-2026
PETROL
-8.00 PKR
Rs. 338.00/ltr
DIESEL
-7.00 PKR
Rs. 371.00/ltr
Headlines
Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push

Sector revenue jumped 38 percent to Rs35.6 billion. Exports accounted for around 83 percent of the total, while the remaining 17 percent came from domestic sales.

Javed Mirza November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Tech team at work.

KARACHI: Listed technology companies posted a 15 percent increase in profit in the first quarter of FY27, riding strong export revenue, even as margins came under pressure, a brokerage report said on Wednesday.


Sherman Securities in its sector review said profit after tax of the listed computer services companies, excluding telecom operators, rose to Rs3.03 billion from Rs2.63 billion in the same period last year.


Sector revenue jumped 38 percent to Rs35.6 billion. Exports accounted for around 83 percent of the total, while the remaining 17 percent came from domestic sales.


The brokerage said the country’s computer services exports increased 18 percent year-on-year to $1 billion in 1QFY27. The listed IT sector made up about 10 percent of total exports, up from 8 percent a year ago.


Despite the robust topline, gross margin shrank to 26 percent from 30 percent as project execution costs went up amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. Distribution and administrative expenses rose 34 percent and 40 percent respectively, while finance cost doubled. Operating profit remained flat at Rs3.47 billion.


ITANZ reported a revenue growth of 644 percent, mainly on the acquisition of its Australian subsidiary and strong software licensing sales as domestic demand picked up. SYS, the largest company in the sector, saw its revenue increase 29 percent to Rs27 billion, with its technology segment doubling to Rs4.9 billion. The recent Confiz acquisition also strengthened its presence in the North American market.


AVN and SYM posted revenue growth of 123 percent and 104 percent, respectively. AVN’s growth was driven by retail fuel business projects despite slower order inflows and longer project execution cycles in the Middle East. Netsol, on the other hand, managed a meager 7 percent growth to Rs2.7 billion as subscription and support revenue fell 12 percent to Rs1.2 billion.


Netsol was the standout on margins, with gross margin expanding 12 percentage points to 50 percent on higher license and service revenue. ITANZ kept the highest gross margin at 87 percent and net margin at 71 percent.


Industrial technology companies fared the worst. AVN’s gross margin fell to 6 percent from 17 percent and its loss per share widened to Rs1.92 from Rs0.74. Its subsidiary Octopus, where gross margin dropped 21 percentage points to 21 percent, remained loss-making with a loss per share of Rs0.2.


The brokerage said the project-based models of these companies are more exposed to execution delays, supply chain disruptions and cost escalations.


Earnings per share of Netsol and ITANZ surged to Rs3.6 and Rs3.1, respectively, while SYS and SYM both posted a 9 percent increase to Rs2.0 and Rs0.18.

Recommended

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets
ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages

ChatGPT, Claude and Grok hit by simultaneous service outages
Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal

Nvidia deepens AI dominance with $12.9 billion Hugging Face deal
Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses

Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses
DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent

DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent
Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25

Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25
Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’

Nothing CEO slams Apple’s foldable iPhone Duo as a ‘waste of money’
UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims

UNICEF launches social media service to help sextortion victims
Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 17% to $394 million in August 2026
OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra breaks AI barriers with music, games and independent tasks

OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra breaks AI barriers with music, games and independent tasks
NYC Mayor Mamdani imposes one-year AI ban on students

NYC Mayor Mamdani imposes one-year AI ban on students