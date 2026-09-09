Polio workers’ stipend raised by 28pc

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has raised the daily stipend for more than 400,000 frontline workers involved in vaccination campaigns by 28% ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled for Sept. 21-27.

The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has raised the daily stipend for more than 400,000 frontline workers involved in vaccination campaigns by 28% ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled for Sept. 21-27.

During the campaign, more than 31 million children will receive polio vaccinations in 115 districts across six regions.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said frontline workers play a key role in Pakistan’s efforts to become polio-free.

“Our frontline workers go above and beyond to reach every child and support communities, often working in challenging environments,” she said. She added that increasing their stipends was an important step toward recognizing their hard work and contributions.

Farooq said the PEI was also taking steps to improve the safety, dignity and well-being of frontline workers. These measures include upgrading support centers with basic facilities in selected areas, providing identification cards and developing safety guidelines for field operations.

According to the PEI, Pakistan has reduced polio cases by 99.8%, from an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s to 31 cases in 2025 and three cases so far in 2026.

Ahead of the September campaign, the initiative urged parents and caregivers to allow vaccination teams to give two drops of the oral polio vaccine to every child under age 5.

The PEI also called on religious leaders, civil society groups and communities to support and respect vaccination teams and help them safely reach every child.