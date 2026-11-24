Five militants killed as TTP commander escapes CTD raid

TTP commander Taj Muhammad escapes with several accomplices as security forces recover weapons and ammunition during the operation.

PESHAWAR: Five suspected militants were killed in an intelligence-based operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar on Tuesday, while a wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander escaped with several accomplices, according to the department.





The operation was carried out in the Jani Khor Meera area of Bacha Khel, within the jurisdiction of Badaber Police Station, after intelligence reports indicated that TTP commander Taj Muhammad, alias Sheenay, was present there with armed associates.





A CTD spokesperson said the militants opened fire when security personnel reached the location, prompting a gun battle that lasted between 20 and 25 minutes.

After the exchange of fire ended, security personnel searched the area and found five militants dead. Their identities were being verified, the spokesperson said.





The CTD said Taj Muhammad, son of Almas and a resident of Tirah in Khyber district, escaped during the operation along with two to three accomplices. The department added that the group had been planning attacks on law enforcement agencies.





Security personnel recovered three Kalashnikov rifles, two pistols, a hand grenade, six magazines and several rounds of ammunition from the site.

A search operation was launched to track down the fleeing suspects, with additional personnel deployed in the area, the CTD said.





Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed and Additional Inspector General of the CTD praised the personnel who took part in the operation. They said efforts to target militant networks would continue across the province.