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Govt cuts fuel prices, offers relief to consumers CDF Asim Munir, Sudanese minister explore avenues for enhanced cooperation "My heart is shattered into a million pieces" Mawra Hocane heartbroken over Ronaldo's retirement Study reveals why men have shorter life expectancy than women Can garlic and honey really help you lose weight faster? 'No sign of aliens' as Elon Musk reignites debate over humanity's cosmic isolation Bilawal calls for political consensus to address Pakistan’s economic woes Pakistan security forces foil cross-border infiltration attempt in Upper Kurram Jisoo brings 'Sun Showers' to 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' Pakistan thrash UAE by nine wickets in under-19 Asia Cup match Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Govt cuts fuel prices, offers relief to consumers CDF Asim Munir, Sudanese minister explore avenues for enhanced cooperation "My heart is shattered into a million pieces" Mawra Hocane heartbroken over Ronaldo's retirement Study reveals why men have shorter life expectancy than women Can garlic and honey really help you lose weight faster? 'No sign of aliens' as Elon Musk reignites debate over humanity's cosmic isolation Bilawal calls for political consensus to address Pakistan’s economic woes Pakistan security forces foil cross-border infiltration attempt in Upper Kurram Jisoo brings 'Sun Showers' to 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' Pakistan thrash UAE by nine wickets in under-19 Asia Cup match Christina Applegate faces shocking medical mystery as doctors turn to AI for answers Keto diet reduces liver fat by 67%, study finds Nithya Raman makes history as Los Angeles’ first South Asian mayor Gold prices record fresh decline in Pakistan Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak house arrest faces hurdle after $12.3 million payment Rare 45-foot sperm whale sighting puts Karachi’s marine biodiversity in spotlight Pakistan urges swift two-state solution for independent Palestine, calls for Gaza ceasefire Chaudhry Salik Hussain vows court response to Punjab legal notice over corruption remarks US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Trump replaces Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller after midterm losses

Hard-line policy architect takes over the White House as Trump braces for a democratic congress and expected investigations.

Web Desk November 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller on Friday, elevating the architect of some of his toughest domestic policies to run the White House after Republicans lost control of Congress in this week's midterm elections.


The shake-up puts a longtime Trump loyalist and firebrand policy adviser in charge of steering the president's agenda as he prepares to confront a Democratic-led House and Senate and an expected wave of congressional investigations.


White House officials told Reuters that Miller's selection suggests Trump will take an aggressive approach to domestic policy and politics.


Miller is a veteran of Trump's first term in office from 2017 to 2021. Since Trump's return to the White House in 2025, Miller has officially been deputy chief of staff under Wiles, but he wielded outsize influence across much of Trump's domestic agenda and has had the ear of the president.


He is perhaps best known for driving Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown, setting a target of 3,000 arrests a day. In pursuit of that target, federal immigration agents expanded their list of targets to include migrants who had been living in the U.S. for decades.


In a social media post, Trump called Miller "one of my most trusted advisors" and praised Wiles for doing "an outstanding job." Trump said the change would take effect Monday.


Wiles, who submitted her resignation Thursday night, will move to Trump's political operation, according to a White House official.


Trump had been displeased with his political and communications operations in the run-up to Tuesday's election as his public approval ratings fell near record lows. This week, he said the White House needed to be "more aggressive" as Democrats retake congressional power, according to a person briefed on the matter.


Wiles' allies in the White House began sharing concerns with others on Wednesday about her potential replacement, the person said.


"He's rewarding those most loyal to him. He's not changing course," said another White House official.

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