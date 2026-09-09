Flour prices rise in Karachi as wheat supply concerns grow

KARACHI: Flour prices have increased again in Karachi amid a wheat shortage and rising wheat prices, adding to inflationary pressure on consumers.

KARACHI: Flour prices have increased again in Karachi amid a wheat shortage and rising wheat prices, adding to inflationary pressure on consumers.

Flour millers have raised the prices of fine and No. 2.5 flour, with the price of No. 2.5 flour increasing by Rs15 per kilogram to Rs145 at the mill level. In retail markets, the same flour is now being sold for around Rs160 per kilogram.

The price of fine flour has increased by Rs13 per kilogram to Rs155 at the mill level, while retailers are selling it for around Rs175 per kilogram.

Chakki flour has also become more expensive, rising by Rs10 to Rs180 per kilogram.

Wholesale Grocers Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim said wheat prices had increased by Rs15 per kilogram to Rs130 per kilogram.

He said it was not possible for flour mills to purchase expensive wheat and sell flour at government-set prices.

Flour millers have called on the government to immediately import 2 million metric tons of wheat to help stabilize supplies and control prices, according to Flour Mills Association Chairman Junaid Aziz.

Junaid Aziz said wheat production in the country was around 28 million metric tons, while annual consumption stood at approximately 32 million metric tons, creating a shortfall in domestic supply.

He warned that any further increase in wheat prices would make another rise in flour prices unavoidable.

According to industry estimates, Karachi requires around 100,000 bags of wheat every day to meet the city's demand.