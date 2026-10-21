When protest becomes a game: Capturing India's electoral anger in pixels

Suraj Kushwah said the project reflects personal and generational frustration rather than simply making a political statement.

The controversy has fueled demonstrations, including those involving the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party

What happens when political frustration spills from the streets into the gaming world? An Indian developer has found an unconventional way to capture public anger over a controversial voter list revision, transforming protests and police crackdowns into an online game that lets players experience both sides of the confrontation.





According to AFP, developer Suraj Kushwah created "Jantar Mantar Chalo", a game inspired by protests over the removal of around 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls.

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The game allows players to take on the role of protesters trying to reach a demonstration site in New Delhi and police officers attempting to disperse the crowds.





Players can choose to become an “Andolankari,” or protester, building a growing group of demonstrators as "Kafila" by moving into other characters and guiding their crowd toward Jantar Mantar.





Alternatively, they can play as the “Dilli Police,” working to break up protest groups and place their leaders on a bus. Protesters gain strength in numbers and can escape police attempts by clicking away.

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Kushwah said the project reflects personal and generational frustration rather than simply making a political statement. He also incorporated details such as road potholes and roadside litter to highlight everyday problems in India.





The game comes amid growing tensions over electoral roll revisions that authorities say are intended to remove ineligible voters. Critics, however, allege that the removals disproportionately affect poor and homeless people and ethnic minorities, raising concerns about voter access and political representation.





The controversy has fueled demonstrations, including those involving the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party, also known as CJP. Authorities have detained political leaders and tightened security in Delhi as tensions have escalated.





Clashes between protesters and police have reportedly resulted in injuries. The United Nations has also urged Indian authorities to avoid excessive force against demonstrators and address allegations of mistreatment.





By turning a heated political dispute into an interactive experience, Kushwah’s game offers a digital reflection of the frustration surrounding electoral rights, public accountability and the relationship between citizens and authorities.