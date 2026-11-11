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NCCIA issues advisory on online shopping fraud

Citizens have been instructed to check the seller's reputation and user reviews before placing an order.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has issued an advisory for citizens in view of increasing fraud during online shopping.


The advisory warned people to be cautious of unfamiliar websites and social media pages when shopping online. Fake online stores, misleading offers and fraudsters can steal money and personal information, it said.


Citizens have been instructed to check the seller's reputation and user reviews before placing an order. They should shop only from authentic and reliable websites.


The agency said unusually low prices and demands for advance payment should not be trusted immediately. Unrealistic discounts and limited-time offers are often used as fraud tactics, it added.


NCCIA advised the use of secure payment methods, such as bank cards and authentic payment gateways. Buyers must also check the return policy before shopping.


"Verify before shopping, so that your money and personal information remain safe," the advisory said.


Meanwhile, NCCIA Rawalpindi has recovered Rs300,000 lost by a victim of cyber fraud and handed it over to the affected citizen, it was learnt on Monday.


Citizen Fahad Jameel had suffered financial loss through cyber fraud, and an inquiry was initiated on his complaint. The defrauded amount was recovered through the professional expertise of Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Ghayoor Abbas Jaffri.


Jameel expressed satisfaction over the performance of NCCIA Rawalpindi upon the return of the amount.


DG NCCIA Syed Ali Naser Rizvi said returning citizens' financial losses and taking action against elements involved in cyber fraud was the top priority. He said operations against cyber crimes would be made more swift and effective.


Citizens should register cyber crime complaints on helpline 1799 or contact the nearest NCCIA circle.





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