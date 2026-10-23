Saturday, October 24, 2026
Watch Live
Saturday, October 24, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
24-OCT-2026
PETROL
-1.60 PKR
Rs. 377.71/ltr
DIESEL
+1.91 PKR
Rs. 393.66/ltr
Headlines
Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says

The military’s media wing said the attackers were backed by India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The ISPR also criticized the involvement of a Baloch woman in militant activities

GWADAR: Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants, including a woman, during clearance operations in Gwadar after suspected terrorist attacks near the Gabd border crossing and the outskirts of the city, the military said on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.


One civilian was also killed, and several vehicles were damaged in the incidents, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The military’s media wing said the attackers were backed by India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists and that security forces responded quickly to prevent further violence.


The forces launched clearance operations to eliminate the threat and secure the affected areas. According to the ISPR, no security personnel were killed during the operations. The military said the clearance efforts had been completed, restoring law and order and the government’s authority in the affected areas.


The statement said the militants aimed to target residents of Balochistan and disrupt the province’s development and prosperity. The ISPR also criticized the involvement of a Baloch woman in militant activities, saying armed groups were exploiting women to advance their objectives and spread propaganda.


The statement described such recruitment as contrary to Baloch traditions and cultural values. The military said the people of Balochistan had repeatedly rejected violence carried out in their name and would continue to oppose groups seeking to destabilize the province.


The ISPR added that counterterrorism operations under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace. Security forces remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.

Recommended

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in D.I. Khan during IBO

Security forces kill 4 terrorists in D.I. Khan during IBO
Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says

Security forces kill more than 71 militants in Balochistan operations, ISPR says
Five militants killed, two wounded in North Waziristan security operation

Five militants killed, two wounded in North Waziristan security operation
No compromise with planners, facilitators & perpetrators of May 9 mayhem: ISPR

No compromise with planners, facilitators & perpetrators of May 9 mayhem: ISPR
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to discuss security cooperation
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan on Oct. 20 for three-day talks
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions