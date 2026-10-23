Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says

The military’s media wing said the attackers were backed by India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists.

The ISPR also criticized the involvement of a Baloch woman in militant activities

GWADAR: Pakistani security forces killed 10 militants, including a woman, during clearance operations in Gwadar after suspected terrorist attacks near the Gabd border crossing and the outskirts of the city, the military said on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.





One civilian was also killed, and several vehicles were damaged in the incidents, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The military’s media wing said the attackers were backed by India-sponsored Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists and that security forces responded quickly to prevent further violence.





The forces launched clearance operations to eliminate the threat and secure the affected areas. According to the ISPR, no security personnel were killed during the operations. The military said the clearance efforts had been completed, restoring law and order and the government’s authority in the affected areas.





The statement said the militants aimed to target residents of Balochistan and disrupt the province’s development and prosperity. The ISPR also criticized the involvement of a Baloch woman in militant activities, saying armed groups were exploiting women to advance their objectives and spread propaganda.





The statement described such recruitment as contrary to Baloch traditions and cultural values. The military said the people of Balochistan had repeatedly rejected violence carried out in their name and would continue to oppose groups seeking to destabilize the province.





The ISPR added that counterterrorism operations under the government’s Azm-e-Istehkam as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace. Security forces remain committed to eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism across the country.