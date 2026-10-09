Jungkook’s tattoo sparks fresh Winter dating rumors at BTS Lima concert

Jungkook wore an outfit that exposed one tattoo-covered arm while keeping the other covered.

BTS member Jungkook has reignited online speculation about his rumored relationship with aespa’s Winter after his one-sleeve outfit at the group’s recent concert in Lima, Peru, prompted fans to scrutinize his tattoos and question whether he was concealing an alleged couple tattoo.





The discussion erupted as BTS continued its Arirang tour, with attention shifting from the group’s performance to Jungkook’s personal life. While some fans dismissed the claims that he was hiding a tattoo, others fueled the debate with competing theories about his relationship status.

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The seven-member group performed at Estadio San Marcos on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from Oct. 6 to 9, 2026 by marking BTS concerts in Peru since the group debuted in 2013. The massive stage setup is now complete, and soon this empty stadium will be filled with BTS and thousands of Peruvian ARMYs singing together.

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The celebrations extend beyond the streets. Arco Morisco, a landmark in the district’s Friendship Park, was illuminated in BTS signature and will feature daily light shows. The arrival has triggered a citywide celebration, with Lima transforming into a purple-filled tribute to the K-pop icons.





During the concert, Jungkook wore an outfit that exposed one tattoo-covered arm while keeping the other covered. The styling choice quickly caught fans attention, prompting speculation that the singer might be concealing a tattoo linked to his rumored relationship with Winter.

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The allegations remain unverified, and neither Jungkook nor Winter has publicly confirmed the rumored relationship or the existence of a couple tattoo.





Nevertheless, the outfit became a talking point across social media, where fans closely examined concert footage and debated whether the singer’s clothing choice meant anything beyond fashion.

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The debate has also drawn frustration from fans who believe the repeated speculation has gone too far. One social media comment said that, “It’s OK if you have a tattoo, Jungkook, and you’re with Winter and not Tae. Just end this drama once and for all. I can’t believe there are people who still think there isn’t a tattoo on his arm. Goddammit, he hasn’t shown his arm in over a year.”





The comment reflects the growing impatience among some fans with the ongoing debate over Jungkook’s tattoos and rumored romantic life.





Another fan offered a different interpretation of the outfit, suggesting that the singer deliberately chose an asymmetrical look rather than his usual jacket or long-sleeved clothing.

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“Jungkook could’ve just worn a jacket or long sleeves like he always does, but he wanted to make a statement. So he went with this one-sleeve outfit to flex his fully tattooed arm, because the other sleeve is hiding a puppy secret.”





The remark added another layer to the online discussion, although the suggestion about a hidden “puppy secret” remains fan speculation rather than established fact.





Jungkook and Winter have faced dating rumors before, with online discussions repeatedly drawing attention to alleged similarities, tattoos and other details that fans interpret as possible clues. However, such observations do not establish that the two artists are in a relationship.





The latest controversy highlights how quickly a celebrity’s fashion choice can become a source of intense scrutiny, particularly when dating rumors are already circulating.