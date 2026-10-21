‘Glee’ set for comeback as fans await news of original cast

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the original show premiered on Fox in 2009

LOS ANGELES: The hit musical comedy-drama Glee is set to return, with Disney and Hulu announcing a reboot of the Emmy-winning series that became a global pop culture phenomenon.





Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the original show premiered on Fox in 2009 and ran for six seasons until 2015. It followed the lives of students in the New Directions glee club at the fictional McKinley High School in Ohio.





The original cast included Lea Michele, Amber Riley, the late Cory Monteith, Jane Lynch and Matthew Morrison, who played Will Schuester, the optimistic teacher leading the school’s choir.





The series became known for combining comedy, music and emotional storylines while exploring issues including sexuality, race, disability and mental health.





Its musical performances introduced younger audiences to classic hits, including “Don't Stop Believin’,” “River Deep, Mountain High” and “Smooth Criminal.”





Lynch played Sue Sylvester, the antagonistic cheerleading coach who frequently clashed with the glee club. The show's popularity also led to a concert tour that was documented in a 2011 film.





Murphy recently told Entertainment Tonight that he had been in contact with around 10 members of the original cast and had written a reboot script with fellow creators Falchuk and Brennan.





He said the former cast members had asked questions about the project but were enthusiastic about the idea.





Michele, who played ambitious singer Rachel Berry, has also expressed a willingness to return.





“I will always love Glee,” she told E! News, adding that the series held a special place in her heart and that she would follow Murphy wherever he went.





Chris Colfer, who portrayed Kurt Hummel, said a potential revival would be difficult following the death of Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez. Rivera died at the age of 33 in 2020.





Colfer acknowledged the challenges of returning to a series that had lost several cast members but noted that fans would be eager for more information about the project.





Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died in 2013, while Mark Salling, who portrayed Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died in 2018.





The announcement comes as the show's cast continues to celebrate its legacy. On Sunday, Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson, reunited with Colfer at London's Royal Albert Hall for a duet of “Baby, It's Cold Outside.”





The reboot announcement has renewed interest in the musical series, although further details about the new cast, release date and returning original stars have yet to be confirmed.