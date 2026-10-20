Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 20, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
20-OCT-2026
PETROL
-5.16 PKR
Rs. 381.14/ltr
DIESEL
-7.69 PKR
Rs. 389.27/ltr
Headlines
Britain to deploy RAF jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions Britain to deploy RAF jets on defensive missions over Saudi Arabia Anton Du Beke announces Christmas single and new festive tour ICCI seeks dedicated Hajj quota of 100 pilgrims for Islamabad’s business community Pakistan defeat England by 87 runs in tri-nation ODI series Olivia Rodrigo’s original ‘honeybee’ demo has fans begging for more Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation Pakistani man arrested by NCCIA in Rs. 35 billion fake U.S. stamp fraud case Judicial Commission recommends JIT to reinvestigate Mir Raza case Pakistan moves toward finalising new five-year auto policy PSX closes lower as KSE-100 index falls 814 points Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series Gold prices fall by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan Grilled lemon remedy may help soothe throat infections and ease painful coughing Pakistan and Qatar join forces to boost security amid rising regional challenges IMF urges Pakistan to expand tax net, cut concessions to boost economic growth Pakistan’s army chief arrives in Tehran amid US-Iran tensions

Christina Applegate opens up about confusing medical revelation

Applegate shared the unexpected news during her return to the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress.

Web Desk October 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LOS ANGELES: Actress Christina Applegate has revealed that doctors recently told her she does not have multiple sclerosis (MS), despite being diagnosed with the condition in 2021. However, the 54-year-old star says her debilitating symptoms have not improved and doctors are investigating the cause of her ongoing health problems.


Applegate shared the unexpected news during her return to the MeSsy podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The pair released two episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in which Applegate discussed the medical revelation and its emotional impact.


“She came into my room and said, ‘Congratulations, you don’t have MS,’” Applegate recalled through tears.


The Dead to Me actress said the news did not bring the relief others might have expected. Instead, it left her confused about what had caused her health problems over the past five years.


Applegate stressed that the change in diagnosis had not improved her physical condition and that she still needed a wheelchair to attend medical appointments.


“You don’t get misdiagnosed and then all of a sudden I’m better,” she told Sigler. “I haven’t gotten better, Jamie! If anything, I’ve gotten worse.”


She said she was effectively back at square one as doctors worked to determine the cause of her symptoms.


In a subsequent episode, Applegate described experiencing deep depression while processing the news. She also spoke about feeling uncertain about her place in the multiple sclerosis community, where she had spent years sharing her experiences and supporting others living with the condition.


The actress said she felt as though she had let people down after becoming a prominent voice for people affected by MS. The diagnosis had provided an explanation for her daily struggles, making the possibility that it was incorrect particularly difficult to process.


“I had a reason. I had a f---ing reason as to why my day sucked every day,” she said. “And now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and it’s very confusing for me.”


Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has since spoken openly about her health challenges through interviews, social media and her podcast. She and Sigler launched MeSsy to discuss their experiences living with the condition and the physical and emotional challenges associated with their diagnoses.


The co-hosts announced a temporary break from the podcast on March 31, 2026. Applegate was subsequently reported to have been hospitalized in Los Angeles in late March, remaining under medical care for several months. Her representative declined to discuss the details of her treatment at the time, citing her long history of complicated medical conditions.


In April, Applegate thanked fans for their support and said she was focusing on her health. She returned home in August following her lengthy hospital stay, according to reports.


Despite the latest medical revelation, the cause of Applegate’s symptoms remains unclear. She described her situation as “the same game with a different name,” reflecting the uncertainty surrounding her condition and the further investigations ahead.


Applegate is known for her roles in Married... with Children, Anchorman and Dead to Me. Her latest podcast appearance marks a new chapter in her health journey as she works with doctors to understand the symptoms that have affected her since 2021.

Recommended

Who is Cutter Dykstra? All About Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Husband

Who is Cutter Dykstra? All About Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s Husband
Who is Christina Applegate's Daughter? All About Sadie Grace LeNoble

Who is Christina Applegate's Daughter? All About Sadie Grace LeNoble
Who is Martyn LeNoble? All About Christina Applegate's Husband

Who is Martyn LeNoble? All About Christina Applegate's Husband
Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts

Jungkook’s birthday: The journey that stole millions of hearts
RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader

RM Turns 32: From underground rapper to BTS leader
BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy

BTS wraps its Santiago shows as Japan TV broadcast fuel global ARMY frenzy
Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments

Dylan Sprouse reveals daughter’s name, shares dad moments
Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama

Kim Kardashian’s season 8 bombshell comes with more drama
Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins

Bad Bunny’s 'Super Bowl' halftime show scores first major Emmy wins
‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze

‘Mango Jutt’ hits cinemas as Hareem Farooq, Faysal Quraishi set the screen ablaze
Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration

Birthday fever continues as BTS surprises RM during LA concert after Jungkook’s celebration
BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut

BTS sparks a new tour wave as Lima turns purple for historic Peru debut