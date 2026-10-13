‘Breaking Bad’ star RJ Mitte dies at 34

Mitte was preparing for a new chapter in his personal life with Kennedy Suarez.

BROWNSVILLE: Hollywood is mourning the loss of RJ Mitte, the Breaking Bad star who brought Walter White Jr. to life, after the 34-year-old actor died in Texas, leaving fans, friends and former co-stars heartbroken.





Adding to the sorrow, Bryan Cranston revealed that he had been texting Mitte just weeks earlier to arrange a lunch meeting, a conversation that has taken on painful significance following the actor’s death.





Cranston, who played Mitte’s on-screen father, Walter White, in the hit crime drama, shared his grief on social media, reflecting on their bond and the plans they had hoped to make.





“We were texting each other just a few weeks ago figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future,” Cranston wrote.





The actor also remembered the years they spent working together, saying he loved Mitte and treasured their time on the series and beyond.





“I’ll miss you, son,” Cranston wrote, offering a deeply personal farewell to his former co-star.





Cranston also urged anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help, pointing to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and emphasizing that hope remains possible.





News of Mitte’s death has sent waves of sadness through the entertainment world, with fans remembering the actor for his memorable performance, determination and advocacy for people with disabilities.





His talent management agency announced his death in a statement, describing him as a beloved actor, philanthropist and passionate disability rights advocate. A publicist later confirmed reports that his death was a suicide. Further details about the circumstances have not been released.





Born in Jackson, Mississippi, Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 3. He used leg braces and crutches during much of his childhood but gradually became less dependent on walking aids through exercise and athletic activities.





His early life also brought significant family challenges. After his parents separated, Mitte was raised by his adoptive mother. At 13, he took on financial responsibilities for his younger sister and mother after his mother became paralyzed.





Despite these challenges, Mitte built a career in Hollywood and used his public platform to advocate for greater representation of people with disabilities in the entertainment industry.





His work helped bring visibility to performers whose experiences have often been overlooked, while his role in Breaking Bad introduced him to audiences around the world.





Away from the spotlight, Mitte was preparing for a new chapter in his personal life. He was engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kennedy Suarez, when he died.

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Mitte proposed to Suarez, a human resources professional, on Oct. 10, 2025, on her 30th birthday. The couple had been friends for more than a decade before their relationship turned romantic.





In an interview, Mitte expressed his excitement about building a future with her. “I’m thrilled to have found my person, my partner in life who makes me want to be better, no matter what we’re doing,” he said.





“Kennedy is my everything and I can’t wait to officially start our life together,” he added.





The couple reportedly discovered that their friendship had grown into something deeper during a trip together. Suarez, who works remotely in human resources, often traveled with Mitte as he pursued professional opportunities.





As tributes continue to emerge, Mitte is being remembered not only for his role in one of television’s most celebrated dramas but also for his determination to challenge stereotypes and improve disability representation. As fans mourn Mitte’s death, his work and the impact he made both on and off the screen remain part of his legacy.