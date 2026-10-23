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Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights Ishaq Dar joins R4 talks in Istanbul as regional tensions put diplomacy in focus AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy Britain and France conduct first joint nuclear exercise, ‘Rummy,’ over Mediterranean Ameer Gilani reveals newborn son’s name in emotional video Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari receives guard of honor during Germany visit France reports first human case of Shamonda virus Ryan Gosling’s spooky rock band teases epic comeback after 17-year hiatus Pakistan security forces kill 10 militants in Gwadar operations, ISPR says Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights 12 killed, more than 20 injured in van-coach collision in Othal, Lasbela district Exporters pin hopes on prime minister's intervention as cost pressures mount FIA busts illegal kidney transplant ring in Islamabad Pakistan's army chief vows to 'hit hard' Indian-sponsored militants Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issues instructions to launch direct Pakistan-Maldives flights

AI pop star’s fake pregnancy announcement sends social media into a frenzy

The creators explained that managing multiple AI-generated personalities had become exhausting.

Web Desk October 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The controversy has reignited questions about the responsibilities of creators who develop virtual celebrities

An AI-generated singer’s claim that she is pregnant and taking maternity leave has gone viral in China, sparking widespread confusion, online jokes and fresh debate about the growing influence of virtual entertainers.


Mity, a virtual performer in BABYQUEEN, an AI-generated girl group inspired by South Korean K-pop bands, shared the announcement on RedNote, a popular Chinese social media platform.

She said she was expecting a baby and would temporarily step away from group activities to focus on rest and recovery.


The announcement quickly caught the internet's attention, reportedly attracting more than 78 million views on China's Weibo platform.


As AI-generated personalities continue to gain popularity, the unusual claim left users debating how far virtual celebrities can go in imitating the lives of real entertainers.


The unexpected news triggered a wave of reactions, with users questioning how a computer-generated character could become pregnant in the first place.


Some social media users jokingly asked who the baby's father was, while others wondered whether an AI singer could qualify for maternity benefits.


The bizarre announcement fueled online speculation and added another unusual example of how digital personalities are increasingly blurring the lines between fiction and reality.


However, the story took another surprising turn when BABYQUEEN's creators revealed that Mity's pregnancy was entirely fictional.


According to Chinese news outlet Sixth Tone, the creators explained that managing multiple AI-generated personalities had become exhausting.


The pregnancy storyline was reportedly invented as a way to temporarily remove one member from the group's activities.

The creators, who described themselves as students with a passion for K-pop, also said they had not made any money from the project.


While the announcement generated widespread attention, it also drew criticism from users who accused the creators of trivializing pregnancy and childbirth to attract online engagement.


The controversy has reignited questions about the responsibilities of creators who develop virtual celebrities that appear increasingly lifelike and maintain storylines resembling those of human performers.


Adding another twist, BABYQUEEN's fictional management company reportedly suggested that Mity could eventually return as an actress and become an influencer promoting maternity and baby products.


The episode highlights the growing possibilities and potential pitfalls of AI-powered entertainment, where fictional characters can build online followings, generate viral headlines and become part of conversations about real-world experiences.


As virtual performers continue to gain traction across social media, Mity's supposed maternity leave offers a striking example of how AI creators are pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling, leaving audiences to question where entertainment ends and reality begins.

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