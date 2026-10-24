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France deploys 70,000 forces as Gen Z protests escalate with 135 arrested

More than 20 metro stations were reportedly affected by closures.

Web Desk October 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Human rights organizations and trade unions criticized the measures, expressing concern about their potential impact on the right

PARIS: France deployed 70,000 police officers and gendarmes across the country on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, as nationwide protests over rising living costs, education and public services intensified, with authorities reporting 135 arrests by midday.


Students, workers and trade union members took to the streets in Paris and other cities to demand better educational facilities, improved wages, pension reforms and relief from rising prices.


According to Reuters, authorities stepped up security following violent incidents and looting reported during demonstrations the previous week. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez instructed police to take immediate action against those involved in violence, vandalism and looting.


Protesters have also raised concerns about the quality of public services, calling on the government to address their demands. Tensions also emerged in Paris over a last-minute change to the planned protest route by police.


Several businesses closed their doors as a precaution against possible vandalism. Major cultural attractions, including the Louvre Museum, the Musée d’Orsay and the opera house, also remained closed.


More than 20 metro stations were reportedly affected by closures, adding to disruption across the French capital.

In Lyon, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Authorities in some other cities imposed restrictions on protests and introduced stricter conditions for public gatherings.


Human rights organizations and trade unions criticized the measures, expressing concern about their potential impact on the right to demonstrate. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron’s government indicated that it was open to discussions on education reforms and public concerns.

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