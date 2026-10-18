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At least 17 killed in crush at Hindu festival in Kolkata, India

Durga Puja, a multi-day annual Hindu festival in the state of West Bengal, draws huge crowds to temporary structures known as pandals that house idols of the goddess Durga.

Web Desk October 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KOLKATA: A crush at a religious festival in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata killed at least 17 people and injured dozens, local media reported Saturday.


Durga Puja, a multi-day annual Hindu festival in the state of West Bengal, draws huge crowds to temporary structures known as pandals that house idols of the goddess Durga.


The incident occurred at the exit gate in Kolkata's Girish Park area after heavy rain led to overcrowding as large numbers of devotees attempted to leave the venue, local TV reported.


Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, in a post on social media platform X, announced a compensation payment of 200,000 rupees ($2,106.15) for the next of kin of those who died and 50,000 rupees each for the injured.

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