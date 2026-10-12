11 killed, 27 injured in bus-truck collision in western Turkey

The crash occurred in Manisa province near the entrance to a highway connecting the tourist city of Bursa.11 killed

MANISA: At least 11 people were killed and 27 injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in western Turkey, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred in Manisa province near the entrance to a highway connecting the tourist city of Bursa with the coastal city of Izmir, according to Agence France-Presse.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene following the collision, while authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said in a post on X that emergency teams had arrived promptly and that he was monitoring the situation.

Images released after the crash showed the passenger bus mounted on roadside safety barriers, indicating the severity of the collision.

Turkish media reported that both the bus and truck drivers had been detained as part of the investigation. Authorities had not released further details about the drivers' physical conditions or the cause of the crash.